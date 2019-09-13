Million Dollar Idea: bottled water
Video

How bottled water became a million dollar idea.

People have drunk water for centuries and paid nothing for it. But modern businesses manage to rake in a hundred billion dollars a year from packaging it up and selling it to us. Aaron Heslehurst explains how bottled water became a Million Dollar Idea.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 13 Sep 2019