Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why thousands are flocking to corgi cafes
Corgi cafes are all the rage, so what's behind the global phenomenon transforming the fortunes of this once overlooked dog breed?
Corgi cafes are especially popular in Asia, with businesses thriving in Thailand, Japan and China.
-
15 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window