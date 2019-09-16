Media player
Telling meaningful stories through fashion
Nigerian business entrepreneur Reni Folawiyo is the owner of Alara, a Lagos-based luxury fashion, homeware, textile and art brand.
She tells the BBC about the importance of selling a vision of modern Africa to the world through the promotion of traditional African culture in fashion and art.
16 Sep 2019
