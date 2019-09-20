Million Dollar Idea: Scrabble

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Scrabble became a million dollar idea.
In the 1930s, an unemployed American architect desperately needed to invent something to make ends meet. What he came up with was a board game combining anagrams, crosswords and chance.
It was Scrabble, and 200 million sets of it have been sold since then. But the inventor's biggest problem was coming up with the catchy name. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window