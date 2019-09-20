Million Dollar Idea: Scrabble

Video

In the 1930s, an unemployed American architect desperately needed to invent something to make ends meet. What he came up with was a board game combining anagrams, crosswords and chance.

It was Scrabble, and 200 million sets of it have been sold since then. But the inventor's biggest problem was coming up with the catchy name. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell