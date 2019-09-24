The Kabul market that sells birds from around the world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Kabul market that sells birds from around the world

The Ka Faroshi market in Kabul sells birds from around the world - but times are hard and prices are falling.

Caged birds are a popular pet in Afghanistan. But is this a cruel and damaging trade that should be stopped?

Reported by Secunder Kermani. Produced by Pamela Parker, Mahfouz Zubaide. Filmed by Mudasir Hassan.

  • 24 Sep 2019