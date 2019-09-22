Thomas Cook customer: 'We are hostages in Tunisia'

Video

Thomas Cook holidaymakers in Hammamet, Tunisia, have claimed they were prevented from leaving their hotel on Saturday night.

The British tour operator has asked the government for a bailout. Banks want the company to raise extra funds and it could fall into administration within days unless it finds £200m.

No official statement has been released by Thomas Cook, but the company is telling customers via Twitter to carry on as normal and that if it collapses, all holidays will be covered as they are Atol-protected.

The government is ready to fly customers back to the UK if tour operator Thomas Cook collapses, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.