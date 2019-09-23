Thomas Cook: 'Planes are already being impounded'

Video

Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the holiday firm failed.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the tour operator has "ceased trading with immediate effect".

It has also triggered the biggest ever peacetime repatriation aimed at bringing more than 150,000 British holidaymakers home.

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.

Travel expert Simon Calder spoke to the BBC from Manchester airport about the situation facing travellers and employees of the collapsed holiday firm.

