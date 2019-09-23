Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook passengers face a long journey home
More than 150,000 Thomas Cook holidaymakers face an uncertain journey home after the travel firm collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning. Many will have longer journeys home, with potentially long coach trips when they get back to the UK. In Cyprus, one couple said their hotel bills hadn't been paid and the rep had disappeared.
Read more: Thomas Cook latest
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window