Can technology help revive Mozambique's economy?
Exporters of natural resources in Mozambique have had a tough time over the last few years, as global demand has slowed.
As a result, producers are looking for ways to work more efficiently and are turning to technology.
The BBC’s Talking Business Africa looked at how software solutions are helping companies to improve their performance - and the economy to grow.
25 Sep 2019
