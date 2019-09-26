Thomas Cook boss apologises over bailout video

Video

A Thomas Cook boss has apologised after a video emerged of staff cheering him and other executives at the firm's Condor subsidiary after it secured a bailout.

The German government stepped in to save the business while Thomas Cook workers all lost their jobs.

"I never, ever intended to cause offence or appear inconsiderate," said Jean Christoph Debus, chief airlines officer at the firm.

Germany loaned Condor €380m (£336m).

"I am heartbroken that any of my colleagues feel that I have been, and for that I am truly sorry," he added in a post on LinkedIn.

The video was filmed after the German government's announcement, he said.

"The reaction of myself, the Condor management and employees was one of pure relief that Condor could continue to fly and more redundancies within the Group Airlines were prevented. I realise, however, that this video was inappropriately timed and I am sorry."