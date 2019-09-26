Media player
Hoteliers in Majorca fear future following Thomas Cook collapse
The collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel agency has left thousands of passengers stranded and put 21,000 jobs at risk, 9,000 of which are in the UK.
While people search for answers as to why the company went into liquidation, many businesses in Majorca dependent on Thomas Cook tourists are worried what will happen them.
26 Sep 2019
