'I'm building my Silicon Stoke dream'

Video

Stephen Parker was passionate about coding from early childhood and dreamed of creating a software company like his idol, Bill Gates.

But he was also very attached to his home town of Stoke-On-Trent. So it became his life's mission to create a 'Silicon Stoke' software giant.

Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw

This video was created as part of We are Stoke-on-Trent, a BBC project with the people of the city to tell us the stories which matter to them.

This video is also part of a strand called CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.