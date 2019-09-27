Thomas Cook employee: 'I don't know what the future holds'
Former Thomas Cook cabin crew manager Steve Kearney says he cried when he got to Manchester Airport on Friday. He doesn't know what the future holds after the collapse of the travel firm, and the situation seems "desperate" as he won't be paid on Monday.

