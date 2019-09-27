Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook employee: 'I don't know what the future holds'
Former Thomas Cook cabin crew manager Steve Kearney says he cried when he got to Manchester Airport on Friday. He doesn't know what the future holds after the collapse of the travel firm, and the situation seems "desperate" as he won't be paid on Monday.
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-49855349/thomas-cook-employee-i-don-t-know-what-the-future-holdsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window