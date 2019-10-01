Wheels come off India's motor industry

Media player
Wheels coming off India's motor industry
An economic slowdown in India is having dire consequences for industries that employ millions of people. The motor sector is in particularly bad shape. But it's not just a drop in car or lorry sales that's causing problems, as Suranjana Tewari explains.
01 Oct 2019
