Falling felines: Keeping cats in high-rise flats safe
Singaporean cat owners are grappling with high-rise syndrome - the phenomenon of cats falling from a height and sustaining severe injuries. It’s a growing problem in fast urbanising Asia as more people live in flats and apartments. So what does it take to keep cats safe?
Video producer: Pamela Parker
04 Oct 2019
