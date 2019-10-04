Falling felines: Keeping cats in high-rise flats safe
Singaporean cat owners are grappling with high-rise syndrome - the phenomenon of cats falling from a height and sustaining severe injuries. It’s a growing problem in fast urbanising Asia as more people live in flats and apartments. So what does it take to keep cats safe?

Video producer: Pamela Parker

  • 04 Oct 2019
