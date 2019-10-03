Warburtons 'on the verge of compostable packaging'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Warburtons 'on the verge of compostable packaging'

The chairman of Warburtons, Jonathan Warburton, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that the company is "on the verge" of having a compostable packaging alternative for its white 'Toastie' sliced bread.

The bakery currently uses unrecyclable wax paper packaging, which it says it needs to hold the bread tightly.

  • 03 Oct 2019