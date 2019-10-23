Media player
The perils of travel vlogging for a living
Being a travel vlogger sounds like a dream job - like one long holiday - but it can be difficult to make a living from it.
Travel vlogger Alana Fickes talks about the pitfalls of travelling the world making videos for YouTube and paying your way at the same time.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
23 Oct 2019
