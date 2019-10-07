Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unilever boss Alan Jope says his firm is cutting back on plastic
Unilever boss, Alan Jope, says the firm, which is the UK's biggest food producer, and also owns dozens of health, beauty and cleaning brands, is cutting back on plastic to remain relevant to younger consumers who worry about the environment.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-49942182/unilever-boss-alan-jope-says-his-firm-is-cutting-back-on-plasticRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window