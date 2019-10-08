Gloomy post-Brexit forecasts 'accurate'
Forecasts of post-Brexit economic gloom 'were accurate'

When Britain voted to leave Europe, the Treasury and others predicted an immediate recession.

When that didn't happen, many on the Leave side accused them of fear-mongering.

But the Institute of Fiscal Studies says the UK economy has done just as badly over the past three years as forecasters had predicted.

