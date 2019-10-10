What does the new £20 note look like?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does the new £20 note look like?

The UK's most popular banknote, the £20 note has a new design. It portrays the 19th Century artist JMW Turner, and its security features include two see-through windows and a metallic hologram, as the BBC's Simon Gompertz explains.

  • 10 Oct 2019
Go to next video: The changing face of the Queen