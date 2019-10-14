Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Our job is to expand the narrative'
Abiola Oke is the boss of multi-media entertainment firm OkayAfrica.
He tells the BBC that his firm is trying to broaden the coverage of Africans making positive change on the continent.
"Our job is not to change the narrative, it's to expand the narrative. What Africa is, is not singular. So for us, how are we highlighting the people who are actually doing things on the continent to improve the lives of Africans," he said.
"And more importantly, who are the creatives? Who are the entrepreneurs? How are they creating indigenous home-grown solutions?"
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window