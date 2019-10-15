Former Thomas Cook staff back at work
Last month, tour firm Thomas Cook went out of business, putting 9,000 jobs in the UK at risk. But Hay's Travel has taken over its 500-plus travel shops and says it will continue to employ up to 2,500 of the people who work in them.

On Monday, staff at the former Thomas Cook shop in Hucknall, near Nottingham, started a new week at work after two weeks of waiting to hear if they still had jobs.

