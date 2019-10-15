Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook ex-boss on bonus: 'It's not up to me'
Thomas Cook's former chief executive Peter Fankhauser tells MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that it is not up to him to decide whether his bonus could be used to pay creditors.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window