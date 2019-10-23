Can a 30-something launch a dating app for over-50s?
Over-50s aren't that different from everyone else when it comes to how they use apps, or their dating habits. So entrepreneur Charly Lester launched a dating app for the over-50s.

She says you don't need to be in the target audience to understand what they need and launch a solution.

