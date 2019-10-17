Media player
IT revolution means Africa 'can level the playing field'
The IT revolution means Africa "can level the playing field", says Microsoft's Lillian Barnard. And she says IT can just as easily transform existing traditional industries, as well as underpin new 21st Century developments.
17 Oct 2019
