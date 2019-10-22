Media player
Flying taxi makes test flight over Singapore's Marina Bay
An electric aircraft built by Germany's Volocopter has made a test flight over Singapore's Marina Bay. Volocopter is one of more than a hundred companies trying to develop aircraft for the flying taxi market.
22 Oct 2019
