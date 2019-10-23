Media player
Cudarilla boss: It's better to use our own gas
Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan told the BBC: "We are going to be using gas for decades into the future surely it would be better to use our own gas rather than rely on foreign imports."
23 Oct 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window