Video

Fashion designer Roland Mouret says that plastic hangers are his industry's "little dirty secret".

Figures from hanger recycling company First Mile show that 100 million hangers are thrown away every year and Mr Mouret has created a new recyclable hanger, which he says is fully sustainable.

"Without touching the creative side of every designer and obliging them to change on their creativity, I wanted to bring them the more humble item that links us together," he told BBC Breakfast.

Video produced by Kate McGough.