Three women on having IVF treatment whilst working



Three women have told BBC Radio 5 Live about their experiences of having fertility treatment whilst working, and how they were treated by their employers.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development wants employers to be more supportive of people going through fertility issues and treatment.

A survey conducted by LinkedIn and the charity Fertility Network UK has revealed that less than half of workers with fertility struggles feel supported by their employer and colleagues.

Becky, Francesca and Lisa spoke to 5 Live Breakfast for #BBCFertility, a collaboration between BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 2.

