Netflix founder: 'Learn when to get out of the way'

Video

Netflix is one of the world's largest media companies, with over 150 million subscribers worldwide. Marc Randolph was its first CEO in the 1990s, when it rented out films through the post. But just as Netflix was taking off his co-founder insisted he step down as boss, saying he wasn't cut out to run a giant corporation.

Mr Randolph agrees, and says the skills that make you successful in getting a firm started "may not be the right skills to bring it to the next level".

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

This video is also part of a strand called CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.