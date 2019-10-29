Boeing boss 'must resign and go to jail'

Video

Families of the 346 people who died in two crashes involving Boeing's 737 Max 8 listened as the plane-maker's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg faced US senators for the first time.

For Adnaan Stumo, whose sister Samya perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March, Mr Muilenburg proved "adept at passing the buck" and he said the chief executive should now "resign and go to jail".