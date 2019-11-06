Media player
Diet changes mean 'happier and healthier lives'
South African food firm, Futurelife, has been at the forefront of the move towards providing foods which it says have health benefits, such as its sliced bread - which has a low glycaemic index (GI) and is free from genetically modified ingredients.
While malnutrition in Africa is certainly an issue, are foods like these the answer? To discuss this, the BBC's Lerato Mbele talked to Futurelife's managing director, Mark Bunn.
06 Nov 2019
