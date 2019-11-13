Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you update an iconic electric guitar?
It’s a problem faced by many CEOs in charge of iconic brands. When you’re updating your product, how much do you dare change it?
US company Fender has just brought out a new version of its Stratocaster electric guitar. First produced in the 1950s, it’s been played by many of the world’s most famous rock musicians. Fender’s CEO Andrew Mooney tells us what he had to consider when revamping the legendary “Strat”.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window