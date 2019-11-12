Swine flu devastates China's pigs
China's pig population is being devastated by African swine fever, which has now spread throughout the country, and is likely to see the numbers of farmers' pigs cut by a half. The BBC's Robin Brant caught up with one former pig farmer who lost his entire herd - save just one - to the disease

  • 12 Nov 2019
