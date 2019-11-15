Million dollar idea: Trainers
Video

How trainers became a million dollar idea

Trainers: we wear them for running; we wear them for sport. A lot of us are hardly ever out of them. But who invented trainers? And how did slapping together some cloth uppers and rubber soles grow into a multi-billion dollar business? Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 15 Nov 2019
