How does your money pay for schools and hospitals?

Video

Steph McGovern explains how the government raises money from you to pay for the services you use.

There's a tax on your pay, a tax on your car, even a tax on fizzy drinks. But it still isn't enough to pay for everything... so there's a deficit.

