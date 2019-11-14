Media player
Friburge: A key player in Angola's oil sector
Oil is Angola's most important natural resource - the country is the second-largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa. Friburge is the country's first locally-owned oil and gas services firm, and as the country recovers from its recession four years ago, the hope is that others will join it in the growing energy sector.
14 Nov 2019
