South Africa: The winemakers' paradise
South Africa's wine industry is the tenth largest in the world, accounting for about 4% of global output.
The industry has grown rapidly over the last two decades.
In 2002, there were only 50 producers of Methode Cap Classique (MCC) sparkling wines in South Africa, but in 2019, there are now 220 producers offering over 300 products.
14 Nov 2019
