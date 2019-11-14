Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya's green energy ambitions
Kenya is planning to produce 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.
In July, the Kenyan government opened a wind farm costing $690m (£537.3m) in the northern Kenyan region of Turkana.
According to Rizwan Fazal, director of Turkana wind farm, it has 356 wind turbine generators producing 310 megawatts of electricity for the national grid, and can collect double the energy compared to other wind farms across the world.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window