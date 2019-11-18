Video

Osborne Macharia is an award-winning visual artist and commercial photographer in Kenya whose work focuses on themes of Afrofuturism.

He is well known for using creating "alternative black universes" in his art and seeking to tie in elements of post-colonial Kenyan culture and society.

"We've created a world where everyone matters, where representation matters, where everyone has a voice... people who have been discriminated by society have a place in this world," he told the BBC.