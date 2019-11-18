Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We've created a world where everyone matters'
Osborne Macharia is an award-winning visual artist and commercial photographer in Kenya whose work focuses on themes of Afrofuturism.
He is well known for using creating "alternative black universes" in his art and seeking to tie in elements of post-colonial Kenyan culture and society.
"We've created a world where everyone matters, where representation matters, where everyone has a voice... people who have been discriminated by society have a place in this world," he told the BBC.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window