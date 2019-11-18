Creating an artist residency programme in Senegal

Video

Black Rock is a multi-disciplinary residency programme in Senegal that brings together an international group of visual artists, writers, and filmmakers at a studio on the westernmost point of the coast of Africa.

Artist Kehinde Wiley created the programme to help artists embrace the creativity he saw in Senegal.

"I was tired of having Africa as my own little secret. It turned out that as much as I travelled all over the world with my art, I increasingly found that there was a lightness, a creativity that exists here," he told the BBC.