The ancient trade of Benin bronzes

The Kingdom of Benin was a pre-colonial kingdom in what is now southern Nigeria.

In Benin City, the capital of Edo State, the royal bronze casters guild, which was founded in the thirteenth century, lives on.

Hand-sculpted clay figures are transformed into bronzes using an ancient wax-casting process passed down through the centuries.

  • 18 Nov 2019