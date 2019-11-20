Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Enabling mobile payments in South Africa
Yoco, a contactless mobile payments service is helping small businesses in Cape Town, South Africa take off.
"We take cash but we much prefer card as it's much safer. There's no hassle of joining the queue to put the money in the bank," Abbas Maazu, the owner of handbag, fashion and souvenir shop A&TG Ekasi told the BBC.
About 70% of people in South Africa now have a debit card, one of the highest levels in the world for an emerging market.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window