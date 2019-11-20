How ships are built in South Africa
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How ships are built in South Africa

Ship-building is a big industry for South Africa.

Paramount Maritime manufactures ships, boats and other marine vessels for export across the African continent, and it is seeing a big jump in demand for new ships due to new government initiatives.

The company previously had orders for 60 vessels over 15 years, but it now has orders for 48 vessels over the next 18 months.

  • 20 Nov 2019