Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The challenges of exporting ornamental fish in Malawi
The Ciclid is a type of ornamental fish found in Lake Malawi that is now in high demand around the world.
Stuart M Grant Ltd has been rearing the fish and exporting them for 46 years.
But there are challenges in running the business, such as coping with electricity shortages in Malawi, and lack of direct access to outside markets.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window