Seaweed farming in Zanzibar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seaweed farming in Zanzibar

Seaweed is increasingly becoming Zanzibar's big export.

Seaweed export earnings rose from $3.7m in March 2018, to $3.9m in March 2019, according to the Bank of Tanzania.

About 90% of seaweed farmers are women and demand for seaweed is largely being driven by the global skincare market, which is projected to reach $180bn by 2024.

  • 20 Nov 2019