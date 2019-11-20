Media player
Seaweed farming in Zanzibar
Seaweed is increasingly becoming Zanzibar's big export.
Seaweed export earnings rose from $3.7m in March 2018, to $3.9m in March 2019, according to the Bank of Tanzania.
About 90% of seaweed farmers are women and demand for seaweed is largely being driven by the global skincare market, which is projected to reach $180bn by 2024.
20 Nov 2019
