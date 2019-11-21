Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why US garlic farmers are fans of Trump
President Donald Trump's trade tariffs have their critics, but US garlic farmers are all in favour.
They say that tariffs on Chinese garlic imports have given them a level playing field, and allowed their businesses to thrive.
The BBC's Pamela Parker reports from California.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window