Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Do you know when you're being manipulated?
It is Black Friday week and in shop windows, across websites, on the radio and in your email inbox will be discounts to tempt you. Shoppers are expected to splurge almost £8bn online alone. But those deals may not all be what they seem. The BBC’s Consumer Affairs correspondent Colletta Smith visits Bangor University's consumer psych lab to learn just how we’re all influenced.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window