Do you know when you're being manipulated?
It is Black Friday week and in shop windows, across websites, on the radio and in your email inbox will be discounts to tempt you. Shoppers are expected to splurge almost £8bn online alone. But those deals may not all be what they seem. The BBC’s Consumer Affairs correspondent Colletta Smith visits Bangor University's consumer psych lab to learn just how we’re all influenced.

  • 25 Nov 2019