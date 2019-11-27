'My success as a CEO is all down to maths'

Video

Timothy Armoo of Fanbytes explains how his success is grounded in a love of maths.

The former maths tutor, who studied computer science at university, has set up a modern advertising agency that connects some of the world's best-known brands with rising social media influencers.

Many of his top team are computer scientists and use algorithms to find the talent they want - but the importance of maths goes deeper than that.

Filmed and edited by series producer Dougal Shaw.

