Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's about not only Angola, but Africa'
Nadir Tati is an Angolan fashion designer and entrepreneur. She says there are particular challenges to being a designer in Africa, especially when it comes to imports, but that she has developed her brand by dressing African celebrities both on the continent and on the catwalks of the world - raising the profile of Angola as well.
-
22 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window